Laughter Chefs S2: Chef Harpal’s family joins for his birthday celebration

All eyes were on Chef Harpal as his wife, Aparna Sokhi, and their youngest daughter, Antra, surprised him on the set of COLORS‘ “Laughter Chefs” for his birthday. Emotions soared with a surprise video message from his elder daughter in Canada.

This upcoming weekend on COLORS’ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, the kitchen isn’t just sizzling—it’s exploding with drama and emotions, as Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s birthday is brought in with fanfare! The first challenge is a bizarre and brilliant fusion: firni noodles served in shahi cones. Two complete cones, each oozing with the buttery-smoothness of firni and stuffed with perfectly six-inch-long noodles. In this battle, precision is key, but chaos reigns supreme.

The next challenge arrives quickly as the contestants catch their breath: preparing paneer-stuffed Manchurian with fried rice. The criteria specify that they must create two three-inch Manchurian balls, each packed with three different types of vegetables, coated in a rich desi-style gravy, and accompanied by perfectly cooked fried rice. As tensions rise, Bharti Singh adds levity to the atmosphere with her playful remarks, joking that Chef Harpal shouldn’t have to do any work on his birthday.

And just when you think it can’t get more intense, the final challenge lands—Chef Harpal’s all-time favorite: ragda pattice. Expect nothing less than turmoil as contestants must plate two pointed-tip patties, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

In a heartwarming surprise, Chef Harpal is ambushed with love—his wife Aparna Sokhi and their youngest daughter Antra walk in, bringing the entire kitchen to an emotional standstill. When the tears begin to flow, a surprise video message from his elder daughter in Canada pushes the emotions over the edge.

Lays Flavours of the world presents ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Co powered by Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, and Sprite every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on COLORS.