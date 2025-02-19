Maha Shivratri Special: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Prepares A Divine Feast

COLORS‘ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ plates a divine feast this Maha Shivratri, blending devotion with delicious chaos! The episode begins with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel seated in tapasya, meditating to Shiv Vaani. But their moment of peace is short-lived as the other chefs enter with mischief on their minds, playfully attempting to break their trance. Just as the banter peaks, Samarth opens his eyes to announce the reason for this sacred act — Maha Shivratri celebrations are in full swing! Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi soon reveals the first dish of the day, the king of sweets — motichoor ke laddoo. However, there’s a twist: the laddoos must be the size of a tennis ball, perfectly uniform, and the more they make, the better their chances of victory. Bharti adds a spiritual condition that no one can taste the laddoos while preparing them. Harpal further challenges the contestants by banning the traditional channi (sieve) for shaping the moti, insisting that only piping bags be used. Soon enough, chaos takes over the kitchen as Rubina grows frustrated with Rahul’s blunders, declaring that teaming up with him was her worst decision. Harpal teases her about elimination, but she remains confident that she won’t be leaving the show. Meanwhile, Kashmera steps in with extra batter, letting Rubina regain control of their dish. As a final incentive, Bharti announces that she will prepare pakoras for the winning team, raising the stakes even higher.

The Maha Shivratri feast doesn’t end there! Chef Harpal introduces the second cook-off, this time focusing on fasting delicacies. Chefs attempt to guess the dish before he finally reveals that they must prepare singhade ke vaade and thandaai, using only fasting-approved ingredients. The vaade need to be perfectly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, while the thandaai must be thick and rich in flavour, served in two glasses. Determined to get it right, Abhishek seeks help from Elvish for the thandaai, but Krushna boldly claims that his thandaai will be the best. However, disaster strikes when Rubina, Abhishek, and Samarth miscalculate the proportion of arrowroot and water chestnut flour, leading to a complete kitchen mishap. Meanwhile, Abdu sneaks into the pantry, swiping flour, chillies, and other ingredients, adding to the madness. With laddoos rolling, vaadas frying and thandaai churned, this Maha Shivratri episode is a mix of devotion and delicious competition, promising a festive feast with a generous fun side.

Watch the latest season of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Co-powered by Rajdhani Besan, Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air Fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, Berger Paints Finolex Cables and Sprite, Special Partner – Catch Masala and Vikram Elaichi Tea every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS!