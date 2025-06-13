Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal succeeds in her efforts; Sudesh remembers a past incident

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) trying their level best to get Sudesh to remember his past and recognize his family. As we know, Saumya breathed a sigh of relief when the doctor explained that Adit’s father had traumatic experiences owing to which he had lost his memory. Kusum advised Mangal to wear her mangalsutra and sindoor as Adit’s father reacted a bit on seeing Mangal not being in her regular marital getup. Mangal obliged but Shanti created a scene. But Mangal remained adamant that she would help in Sudesh’s recovery.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal yet again pretending to be caught in a mishap while mopping the floor in the house. Mangal will try to recreate the earlier accident scene of hers, when Adit’s father will react and will call out her name and will ask her to be careful. Mangal and Kusum will be happy, while Saumya will get petrified.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.