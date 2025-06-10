Noyontara Review (Colors TV): Good Visuals But Lacks Emotional Depth

Conceptual works are always worthy of praise. So, yes, kudos to Colors TV’s new show Noyontara for slating a narrative around a ghost-whisperer. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures, the banner which has created renowned fantasy based shows. However, we could still see the same old prejudices, fears, and supernatural elements surrounding the layers of the script, albeit with better visuals.

Noyon has always walked the fine line between the seen and the unseen—blessed, or perhaps cursed, with the ability to see spirits. Innovative, sure, but is it a convincing watch? Not really.

Noyon’s life takes a chilling turn when she marries into the prestigious yet mysterious Sengupta family. Their sprawling ancestral home hides more than just old memories; it hoards haunting whispers, buried truths, and restless souls. As Noyon tries to adjust to her new life, she finds herself drawn deeper into a web of family secrets and ghostly apparitions—where love is tested, loyalties are questioned, and every shadow has a story to tell.

With Shruti Bhist stepping into the shoes of the fearless and spiritually gifted Noyontara, the show gains a protagonist who is equal parts vulnerable and valiant. Opposite her, Arjun Chakrabarty brings depth to the role of Dr. Surjo.

The show begins with Noyon’s immersion along with Durga Maa. The visuals remain absolutely spectacular undoubtedly, with Chhau taking the crown in the middle. However, as it crawls further, you understand, it was a dream.

Noyon, who is remarkably pious, has taken shelter in a temple, with her dida. Out of immense fear and chase, the villagers believe Noyon has some ‘dark forces’ aiding her, which however is untrue.

So yes, a definitely fresh take to hit the spectrum of supernaturality. But what the show lacks is its precision.

While Noyontara attempts to bring freshness to the supernatural genre, it ends up leaning too heavily on tropes we’ve already seen countless times. The story struggles with coherence, often choosing melodrama over nuance. Characters other than Noyon remain underdeveloped, with Dr. Surjo’s arc feels half-baked at best. There’s a lack of urgency in pacing, and instead of tightening the suspense, the show meanders into overused clichés—temple hideouts, mysterious old houses, and villagers with pitchforks.

For a show that dares to start with a different lens, the execution disappoints by not taking that boldness all the way. With tighter writing and a more daring approach, Noyontara could’ve soared. For now, it remains a visually appealing but emotionally inconsistent watch. However, it’s only two episodes old now. To develop a narrative like this, takes time. So, we will definitely hold our patience there. But for now, the show remains so-so.

IWMBuzz rates it 2.5 stars