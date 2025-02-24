‘Mangal Lakshmi’ actor Deepika Singh: “A woman can achieve anything if she truly believes in herself”

Today, women are breaking barriers and standing up for themselves like never before. COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ brings one such inspiring story to life as Mangal (played by Deepika Singh), a 36-year-old mother of two, takes a bold step into the unknown territory of entrepreneurship. Having never stepped outside her home for work, Mangal finds herself on the grand stage of a television reality show, Start-Up Sultan, with other aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas for funding. Inspired by her daughter’s craving for homemade food, she creates ready-to-eat sun-dried meals which are healthy and convenient to cook. But little did she know that her journey is anything but tough as she faces mockery from the world, even her children struggle with embarrassment as their friends tease them in school. Yet, amidst all the hurdles Yet, with every challenge, she fights harder to prove her worth and save her family. Will Mangal defy the odds, win Start-Up Sultan, and claim her place in the world, or will society’s doubts and personal struggles hold her back?

Deepika Singh, who portrays Mangal in COLORS’ Mangal Lakshmi, shares,” Playing Mangal has been an emotional and empowering journey for me. She represents many women who selflessly put their families first but find the strength to step forward when it truly matters. In the current track, my character proves that age is just a number and that a woman can achieve anything if she truly believes in herself. This storyline resonates with me because I, too, once found myself in an unexpected competition—one that changed my life. During my college days, I was working as a promoter when I was asked to fill in for an absent contestant at a competition. I won, and the prize was a portfolio and an album. Those photos circulated widely, opening doors to opportunities I had never imagined. That single moment led me into the industry when I started learning acting, enrolling in theatre workshops, and carving my path. Over the years, I’ve been privileged to judge many such contests that empower women and small-scale businesses. I’ve seen firsthand how our celebrity status can amplify their work and transform lives. That’s why the ‘Start-up Sultan’ track in Mangal Lakshmi is so close to my heart—it encourages women entrepreneurs to take that first step without fearing judgment. You never know where one decision, one act of courage, might lead you. All great achievements start with a small step. If my portrayal of Mangal can inspire even one woman to step forward toward her dreams, I would feel truly fulfilled.”

