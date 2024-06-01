Mangal Lakshmi Actress Deepika Singh Faces Eye Blood Clot Due To Intense Heat, Deets Inside!

Deepika Singh is a popular figure in the Indian television industry. She is now working on the program Mangal Lakshmi and has a hectic schedule in the scorching heat of Mumbai. The actress reportedly suffered a blood clot in her right eye as a result of the extreme heart. According to reports, she faced eye inflammation while filming the television show.

Deepika Singh Suffers Right Eye Blood Clot-

According to the Hindustan Times, Deepika Singh experienced eye irritation during the filming, while her co-star discovered a red blood clot in her right eye. She said, “Within half an hour, I rushed for a doctor consultation and was put on medication -ointments and eye drops- immediately.” She also stated that she is facing little difficulty and added, “I have a lot of crying scenes and as an actor, your eyes are your biggest asset to convey emotions. The clot is in my right eye, so we are making sure to take most of my shots from the left profile in this unavoidable situation. It’s hampering the shoot, but the show must go on.”

About Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi, a popular show on Colors TV, continues to enthrall viewers with its emotional plot. The narrative revolves around Mangal and Lakshmi, two sisters who are the show’s main characters.

