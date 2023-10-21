Media Reports: Junooniyatt to go off air on November 3

Colors TV’s popular show ‘Junooniyatt’ carved its niche in the hearts of viewers when it first graced the screens in February this year is set to conclude on November 3.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Singh Vig, ‘Junooniyatt’ embarked on a rollercoaster of emotions, captivating audiences for nine months with its compelling storyline and gripping drama.

The news of ‘Junooniyatt’ approaching its final episode was confirmed by Gautam Singh Vig, one of the show’s stars. With just two weeks left before the grand finale, fans and followers of the show are preparing to bid farewell to characters who have become an integral part of their daily lives.

Over its nine-month run, ‘Junooniyatt’ navigated through myriad emotions, portraying love, rivalry, and family dynamics, which kept viewers hooked and invested in the lives of its characters. In the recent episodes, audiences saw Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station. Jordan vows to ruin Elahi’s life, making Jahaan worry about her safety. Elahi is stuck in a fire where Jahaan comes to save her. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) tells Elahi that she shouldn’t be alone. Elahi argues with him, but Jahaan takes her to a temple and puts sindoor on Elahi’s forehead, symbolizing their marriage.

Meanwhile, Jordan discusses plans for revenge on the phone. Jahaan learns about Elahi’s attacker, and Jordan knows it’s Seerat. Elahi goes to meet Seerat at a cliff. Soon, Seerat reveals to her how she had planned all the attacks still Elahi managed to survive. Soon, Seerat plans to attack once again and remove Elahi from her life. Seerat pushes Elahi from the cliff and she falls into the lake. Meanwhile, at home, Jahaan feels Elahi is in danger.