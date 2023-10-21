Television | News

Media Reports: Junooniyatt to go off air on November 3

The news of 'Junooniyatt' approaching its final episode was confirmed by Gautam Singh Vig, one of the show's stars. With just two weeks left before the grand finale, fans and followers of the show are preparing to bid farewell to characters who have become an integral part of their daily lives.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 17:36:55
Media Reports: Junooniyatt to go off air on November 3 863321

Colors TV’s popular show ‘Junooniyatt’ carved its niche in the hearts of viewers when it first graced the screens in February this year is set to conclude on November 3.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Singh Vig, ‘Junooniyatt’ embarked on a rollercoaster of emotions, captivating audiences for nine months with its compelling storyline and gripping drama.

The news of ‘Junooniyatt’ approaching its final episode was confirmed by Gautam Singh Vig, one of the show’s stars. With just two weeks left before the grand finale, fans and followers of the show are preparing to bid farewell to characters who have become an integral part of their daily lives.

Over its nine-month run, ‘Junooniyatt’ navigated through myriad emotions, portraying love, rivalry, and family dynamics, which kept viewers hooked and invested in the lives of its characters. In the recent episodes, audiences saw Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station. Jordan vows to ruin Elahi’s life, making Jahaan worry about her safety. Elahi is stuck in a fire where Jahaan comes to save her. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) tells Elahi that she shouldn’t be alone. Elahi argues with him, but Jahaan takes her to a temple and puts sindoor on Elahi’s forehead, symbolizing their marriage.

Meanwhile, Jordan discusses plans for revenge on the phone. Jahaan learns about Elahi’s attacker, and Jordan knows it’s Seerat. Elahi goes to meet Seerat at a cliff. Soon, Seerat reveals to her how she had planned all the attacks still Elahi managed to survive. Soon, Seerat plans to attack once again and remove Elahi from her life. Seerat pushes Elahi from the cliff and she falls into the lake. Meanwhile, at home, Jahaan feels Elahi is in danger.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi 863157
Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan fills Elahi’s hairline with sindoor 862951
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan fills Elahi’s hairline with sindoor
Junooniyatt update: Elahi granted divorce from Jordan 862687
Junooniyatt update: Elahi granted divorce from Jordan
Junooniyatt update: Elahi’s plan to expose Jordan fails, goons kidnap Namrata and her child 862295
Junooniyatt update: Elahi’s plan to expose Jordan fails, goons kidnap Namrata and her child
Junooniyatt update: Elahi learns about Jordan's secret child 862103
Junooniyatt update: Elahi learns about Jordan’s secret child
Junooniyatt update: Elahi and Jahaan’s emotional moment after bathtub incident 861885
Junooniyatt update: Elahi and Jahaan’s emotional moment after bathtub incident

Latest Stories

Nia Sharma Is Raising Sensuality In Backless Dress, See Stunning Photos 863179
Nia Sharma Is Raising Sensuality In Backless Dress, See Stunning Photos
Must Read: 05 characters from Gadar 2 which left the audience stunned! 863251
Must Read: 05 characters from Gadar 2 which left the audience stunned!
All About the 12 aspiring Home cooks who made it to the MasterChef India Kitchen 863270
All About the 12 aspiring Home cooks who made it to the MasterChef India Kitchen
'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track 863191
‘Kat You Have Killed It’ Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of ‘Tiger 3’ Party Track
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana' From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW 863223
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka 863248
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka
Read Latest News