Vijayendra Kumeria, the talented actor, who is currently seen as Angad in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann, is currently in the news as his marriage is in trouble. As per reports in Times Of India, all is not well in Vijayendra and Preeti Bhatia’s married life.

The report adds, the two have unfollowed each other on social media and Preeti even put a cryptic post which read: “Out of all the lies you told me ” I LOVE ❤️ You was my favorite 😍 🎶 ♥️ 💔 & ” I Miss you was the second best .Major missing happening. (sic).”

The post was accompanied by Preeti and their daughter’s pic together. While Preeti’s social media account still has pictures of Vijayendra, the latter’s social media does not have any pictures of his wife.

When BT reached out to Preeti, she said, “I don’t want to comment on this issue, I am too busy right now. Secondly, why are people speculating?”

Vijayendra and Preeti have been married for almost a decade and they have a six-year-old daughter Kimaya.

