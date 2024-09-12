Megha Barsenge’s Neha Rana Posts ‘Bruised’ Picture On Social Media, Asks Fans To Look Forward To Intense Drama In Show

Neha Rana the talented actress who plays the lead role of Megha in Colors’ show Megha Barsenge, posted a badly beaten and blood-dripping picture of hers, on Instagram, that adds on to the curiosity that the show is giving audience. There is a big drama happening in Megha Barsenge as of now. The show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, is about an abandoned bride Megha and her journey towards empowerment.

As we know, the show focuses on dramatic and highly engaging sequences where Megha encounters her husband Manoj Kohli (Kinshuk Mahajan), for his deceit. Manoj shows his dark and ugly avatar for the first time when he locks her up in his own house and beats her black and blue.

Neha Rana’s recent social media story has the picture of Megha showing her bruises, with her injuries and hurt marks visibly seen. There is blood coming out from one side of the mouth, while her forehead and hand is bandaged.

Neha writes on social media, “Catch every episode – Megha Barsenge. Trust me, the episodes are going to be intense and game-changing – @7PM”

You can check Neha’s post and picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

The Producer of the show, Saurabh Tewari too was seen sharing Neha’s post on his profile!! Truly, the episodes of the show are coming good, and this only marks the journey ahead of Megha, who is going to fight back for the betterment of her life!!