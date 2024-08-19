Mommy-to-be Shraddha Arya Flaunts Baby Bump Posing With Husband Rahul Nagal

Good news for Shraddha Arya fans! The actress turned 37 years old on 17 August 2024. On Sunday, the Kundali Bhagya actress celebrated her birthday with the cast of her show as well as her close friends and darling husband. On her birthday, the actress dropped photos from her home enjoying a fun time with family. However, the special ‘puja’ and ‘havan’ at her home fueled the pregnancy rumors that she is taking blessings from God as she will soon become a mother, as per Saas Bahu Aur Saazish. However, there is no confirmation about the pregnancy news but the actress’s fans are happy if the news turns out to be true. Besides that, her new photos hint at her pregnancy. Let’s take a look below.

On Monday, 19 August, Shraddha shared a series of photos with her husband flaunting her baby bump. In the photos, the birthday girl looks beautiful and chic in a black crop top teamed with a mini skirt and blazer with silver bow detailing, giving her a wow appearance. The actress looked oh-so-breathtaking with black heels, huge dangles, and a handbag. On the other hand, Rahul looked handsome in a navy blue shirt with greyish jeans, holding a white rose bouquet in hand. With their quirky poses, the duo serve ‘couple’ goals. However, in one of the photos, Shraddha posed with the bouquet, and Rahul adorably held the actress’s stomach, which looked like a baby bump, hinting at her pregnancy. Let’s wait and watch when the couple officially reveals the truth.