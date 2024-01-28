Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17: Find poll results

The seventeenth season of India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, will soon come to an electrifying end after a three-month rollercoaster ride. The Grand Finale, is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, witnessing a fierce battle among the top contenders, including Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. After an intense showdown, only time will say who will be the ultimate winner: however IWMBuzz readers have chosen their favourite among the lot.

As per our Twitter poll, defeating all others, maverick Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the ultimate winner.

Check details below :

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and aired on Colors, Bigg Boss 17 showcased the competitive spirit and strategic gameplay of the contestants. The nail-biting competition will reach its pinnacle as the finalists face tough challenges and evoke a range of emotions from the audience.

Do you think Munawar deserves to win?

For more updates and exclusive insights, keep reading IWMBuzz.com.