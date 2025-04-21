New Villain Alert: Behzaad Khan Cast as Salabat Khan in Tenali Rama

With its engaging narrative and Krishna Bharadwaj’s outstanding performance of the legendary court poet, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama remains a favorite among audiences. Bringing a fresh twist to the storyline, seasoned actor Behzad Khan has joined the cast as Salabat Khan, a key antagonist whose arrival is stirring the plot. Salabat Khan, a shrewd and strategic soldier from the Bahmani Sultanate, isn’t just any rival — he’s a man on a mission, armed with schemes to orchestrate the downfall of Vijayanagar.

Known for his calculated moves and unwavering loyalty to the Sultanate, Salabat Khan is the mastermind behind a series of attacks and conspiracies against the kingdom. His arrival introduces Tenali to a powerful and intelligent adversary, turning the narrative into a battle of wits and willpower.

Behzad Khan, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and layered performances, steps into this role with an intensity that promises to elevate the stakes. He said, “Playing Salabat Khan has been an exciting challenge — he’s a man deeply rooted in strategy and conviction.

Characters like this push you to explore strength and subtlety, and I look forward to audiences experiencing that. As the story unfolds, Salabat Khan’s arrival marks a turning point — challenging Tenali’s loyalty, strength, and cunning like never before.”

With Behzad Khan’s addition to the cast, the show is set to raise the stakes of strategy, conflict, and resilience in this classic battle of wits.

Watch Tenali Rama every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM, only on Sony SAB.