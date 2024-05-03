Nia Sharma Makes A Devilish Comeback In Suhagan Chudail Promo, Checkout Details Inside

Nia Sharma needs no introduction—one of the most popular Television actresses in the town with a massive fan base. Though the actress entertained and updated her fans through her social media presence, fans missed her on-screen appearance. But not anymore, as the diva is all set to make a grand comeback with Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhagan Chudail.

The official profile of Colors TV on 2nd May shared the promo of the show with the caption, “Aa rahi hai Suhagan Chudail bicchaane #Colors par khatre ka saaya. Dekhiye #SuhaganChudail, jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

On the other hand, Nia Sharma re-shared a video shared by a team member showcasing her full look as a Devil (Chudail). She can be seen wearing an intricately crafted plunging neckline red blouse paired with a traditional skirt featuring a sexy slit. The combination of red and white makes her look stunning. The bold black eyes, long hair, bold red lips, nose rings, and overall look have intrigued fans. It will be interesting to see Nia in a negative lead.

Suhagan Chudail is a Colors TV show, and it will be available on OTT platform Jio Cinema. The show’s cast includes Nia Sharma, Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima. The story of the show is about a Chudail who is 200 years old, and she wants to gain ultimate power, for which she has to eliminate the 16th man in her life.