The actor has finally bought his dream car, a Range Rover. Posting a whole video about it and expressing his feelings, Paras Kalnawat wrote a long post and thanked everyone who are close to him.

Actor Paras Kalnawat made a huge impact initially when his TV innings began and he became a household name with the show, Anupamaa. However, after a rather public fall-out with producer Rajan Shahi, Kalnawat moved on from it to participate in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa.

Amidst all this, Kalnawat lost his father and has been very vocal and expressive about the tribulations and the toll it took on his younger self and his mother as well. But, the actor has continued to hustle and keep going with every day passing by and gradually achieving his dreams.

And what could be a bigger achievement when an actor like him manages to buy his dream machine? That’s right. The actor has finally bought his dream car, a Range Rover. Posting a whole video about it and expressing his feelings, Kalnawat captioned it, “Welcome Home DADDY Dreams do come true. All you need is some brave decisions, blessings of your parents, your siblings love and support, trust in God, belief in yourself and millions out there praying for your success and growth. I want to thank each and everyone of you for being there with me in this journey and constantly pushing me to become a better version of myself. Just know this is just the beginning. Your boy is going to unfold an Era and bake some dreams in the bakery of life.

Love, Regards and Warm Hugs”-

For the uninitiated, Kalnawat is currently playing the lead in Zee TV’s longrunner, Kundali Bhagya.