Patiala Babes Director Yusuf Ansari Gets Married, Ashnoor Kaur Shares Adorable Photos

The popular TV show Patiala Babes’ director, Faheim Inamdar Yusuf Ansari, married last night. The director tied the knot with his wife, Pooja. His wedding was a star-studded event, with several TV actors attending his ceremony. Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur also joined Yusuf as he embarked on a new journey. The actress shared photos from the wedding on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ashnoor uploaded adorable photos from the director’s wedding. The actress posed with the newlywed couple with a big smile and extended her warm wishes for the future, saying, “Many congratulations to the lovely couple. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and togetherness @beingyusufansari sir and Pooja Bhabhi.”

Not only that, Ashnoor also posed with her current show, Suman Indori, team, including the lead actor Zain Imam and the maker Prateek Sharma. She also posed with other celebrities like Angad Hasija and Gulfam Khan Hussain. Ashnoor grabbed the spotlight for the wedding function with her bubbly look in a brownish Indo-Western attire. She opted for a slip corset-like blouse with a puckered skirt, creating a breathtaking look. With minimal makeup, an open hairstyle, and a beautiful smile, she looked mesmerizing.

We also wish the newlyweds Faheim Inamdar Yusuf Ansari and Pooja a very happy, healthy, and prosperous life ahead.

Ashnoor Kaur currently appears on Colors TV, which premiered on 3 September 2024. The show casts Ashnoor Kaur, Zain Imam, and Anita Hassanandani in key roles produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited.