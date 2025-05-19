Pranali Rathod And Aashay Mishra Dating? Questions Raised After The Dinner Photo Went Viral

Famous faces of the TV industry, Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra, are once again in the headlines. Recently, a photo has gone viral on social media in which both are seen having dinner together. Discussion has intensified among the fans about this photo, whether these two are dating each other?

However, this photo has not been shared by Pranali nor Aashay, but it has been shared by their friend Pratika Bhosale. In such a situation, it is difficult to say whether it was really a dinner date or just a common meeting of friends. But fans on social media are having different opinions about this photo. Some are finding their chemistry cute, while some are considering it as an ‘official hint’.

Let us tell you that Pranali and Aashay were seen together in Colors TV’s show ‘Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani’ produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

The show went on air on 16 September 2024 but ended on 5 January 2025 in just four months due to low TRP. Their pairing was well-liked in the show, and it seems that the same onscreen bond is now grabbing people’s attention offscreen as well.

A few months ago, a video of their Holi celebration was trending on social media, in which Aashay had lifted Pranali in his arms, and both of them looked very close. Since then, rumours about their relationship had intensified. However, Aashay had only said then. ‘I don’t want to comment on this. It’s personal. We are co-actors and good friends.’

At the same time, Pranali also recently archived many photos with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda from her Instagram, due to which it is also being speculated that she has now moved on in her life.

Although no one has confirmed these rumours yet, but their fans are constantly giving their reactions on social media. Some are considering them as the new power couple, while some are still seen supporting the pair of Pranali and Harshad.

Now, whether this was just a casual dinner or something else, only time will tell.

Till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!