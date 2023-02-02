Rakhi Sawant, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, is going through immense pain. Recently, she lost her mother due to cancer. While she is dealing with the pain of her mother’s death, Rakhi is also facing tough time in her married life. Recently Rakhi was papped outside her gym and was seen crying as she stated that her marriage with Adil Khan is in trouble.

As Rakhi came outside from her gym, photographers asked Rakhi about her being upset today and she said, “Meri shaadi khatre mein hai…”. Kisi ko kya milta hai mere shaadi-shuda zindagi mein aake. Logon mere pe zulum mat karo. Band karo. Agar abhi bhi meri shaadi shuda zindagi kharab hui toh jo jo involved hai main unko nahi chodungi. Maine desh ki junta ko bata dungi kin mere saath kya ho raha hai.”

