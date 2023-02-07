Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has been reportedly arrested after the actress filed an FIR against him. Adil was taken to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, as per reports in Hindustan Times. On Monday, the actor alleged that Adil was mishandling her funds, while she was participating in Bigg Boss Marathi last year, and she had asked him to look over her ailing mother Jaya Sawant, who died on January 29 after a long battle with cancer.

Rakhi also alleged that Adil was responsible for her mother’s death as he did not pay money on time for her surgery. “He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him,” Rakhi said in the audio statement and added, “This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money.”

Rakhi accused Adil of thrashing her as she broke down in front of the media. “I always used to ask Adil, ‘Why do you beat me so much?’ I told him that I’ll reveal this all to the media. He told me, ‘Who will believe you?’ I have proof against him,” Rakhi told paps outside the police station.

Rakhi and Adil left everyone surprised in January this year when they announced her wedding. While pictures of their court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two had actually tied the knot in July last year.

