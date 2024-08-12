Reports: Is Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Pregnant? Is Media Banned To Secure Her Privacy On Set?

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was shooting from home after she injured her back. For months, the actress has not visited the set and has been giving closeups and required shots from home. And now, there was happiness all around as Shraddha was seen on set today, and the news of her resuming her shoot on set made fans jubilant. We now hear of the development of Shraddha apparently being pregnant!!

Yes, as per recent news on ABP News, Shraddha Arya is expecting her first baby. Shraddha is married to Rahul Nagal. Though there is no confirmation of the same, the news of media being banned from the set of Kundali Bhagya has in fact, increased the speculations of Shraddha’s pregnancy.

The report suggested that Shraddha resumed shooting on set. However, the news of media being banned as soon as she started shooting has raised questions on her pregnancy.

We will wait for an official confirmation to come our way!! We wish the best for Shraddha and Rahul!!