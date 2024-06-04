Reports: Zain Imam, Anita Hassanandani and Ashnoor Kaur to feature in LSD Films’ next for Colors

Producer Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films will come up with a new show for Colors. It is said that this show will be the remake of the hit Kannada show Kendasampige. The story will revolve around the male lead, a political leader, and his personal and professional lives. It will be a clash between the two sisters-in-law, is what we hear.

Coming to the actors being roped in for the show, it is heard that heart-throb Zain Imam will play the lead in this show. He was last seen in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is known for his portrayals in Tashan-E-Ishq, Naamkarann etc.

Joining him will be Anita Hassanandani, who is known for her roles in Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin etc.

Ashnoor Kaur is also in contention of bagging the female lead’s role. If it gets finalized, Ashnoor will make her return to TV fiction after many years. She was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes etc.

Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films has Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua, as their ongoing shows, with all three airing on Zee TV.

Are you interested to see this new show on Colors?