Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his drunkard role in Doordarshan’s Nukkad in the role of Khopri passed away today (15 March). The actor who was 71 years old, is known for his portrayals in TV shows Nukkad, Circus, Shrimaan Shrimati, Adaalat etc. He was last seen on TV in Sanjivini 2.

As per a report in timesofindia, Sameer Khakhar passed away due to a multiple organ failure.

The report mentioned that he was suffering from respiratory issues, and later got unconscious. He was kept on a ventilator, before passing away today early in the morning.

Sameer was admitted to M M Hospital, Borivali where he breathed his last. The actor’s funeral is to be held today at 10:30 am at Babhai naka crematorium, Borivali.

We offer our condolences to the family of Sameer.

The recent few days have been saddening for the film and TV fraternity. Ace filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s death came as a shocker. Later, the death of CID Producer Pradeep Uppoor was upsetting. And now this news has further put everyone in a mourning phase!!

RIP!