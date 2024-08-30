Television | TV News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha's father Shyam Singh Lodha, who served as a social worker, has passed away. We offer our condolences. Read here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Shailesh Lodha who is a renowned poet and actor, has lost his father. Shailesh’s father Shyam Singh Lodha passed away in Jodhpur, after being ill for nearly one and a half months. Son Shailesh had been with his father, taking care of him during these troubled months, is what we hear.

The entire vicinity in Jodhpur is mourning the loss of the senior Lodha. All the relatives have gathered at Lodha’s house, is what we hear. Shailesh who earlier played the role of Taarak Mehta in Sony SAB and Neela Telefilms’ popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in fact got inspired to write poetries by his father’s works. Shyam Singh Lodha was a social worker, and was known as a hard-working activist. Shailesh in fact has penned many poems on his father, which has given him great recognition.

As the Lodha family mourns the loss, we at IWMBuzz.com send out our condolences to the family. We hear that the last rites of Shyam Singh Lodha will be performed on Friday, 20 August, at Shiwanchi Gate Crematorium, in Jodhpur.

RIP!!