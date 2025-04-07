Serial Twists Of Last Week (31 March – 6 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Prem getting intoxicated and having a fight with a stranger. Later, Prem went missing, which created a state of panic in Raahi and others in the family. Raghav told about his painful past to Anupamaa, who vowed to get him justice. The next morning, Prem came home but did not remember anything about the previous night’s events. His shirt was stained with blood, which caused a tremor. Soon, the police came to the Kothari house and arrested Prem for a murder charge. Khyati suspected Mohit’s hand in trapping Prem. Anupamaa saw Mohit talking to Ashish’s father which made her doubt him. Raghav and Anupamaa followed the person to get to the truth. Raahi got a diary in Mohit’s room that threatened to open up on a secret of the Kothari family. Prem and Raahi met in the police station which was an emotional sequence.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with the Poddar family reacting wildly to the decision of Ruhi to surrogate Abhira’s child. However, Manish appreciated the bond between Armaan and Rohit and blessed them. The Poddar family performed the Gangaur puja in which Armaan and Abhira expressed happiness about their baby’s arrival soon. While the couples performed the puja together, Ruhi did not do the puja as Rohit had gone elsewhere. A transformer blast at the public event created mayhem and a stampede situation arose. Ruhi was in trouble when Abhira ran to save her. Ruhi felt uneasy with the stress and was soon taken to the hospital. While she was away, there was another blast that happened, in which Rohit, Armaan and Shivani were brutally injured. They were rushed to the hospital where Shivani was soon pronounced to be dead. Armaan and Rohit were critical with the doctors telling them that only a miracle could save them. Abhira mourned the death of Shivani. Ruhi got to know of Rohit’s condition, and soon, Ruhi and Abhira were asked to meet their husbands as they were critical. While Armaan recovered, Rohit breathed his last. This shattered the entire family. After the last rites of Rohit, Ruhi went missing and Armaan and Abhira found her out. Soon, they were accused by Dadisa of caring only about the kid that grew within Ruhi.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Unnati wanting to meet Neeta Chawla. Raghav did not want to meet her but for Unnati’s sake, he took her to the hospital. Reet was happy that they were going to meet their mother. Raghav stayed outside the room and told Reet that their mother had to make the next move to meet them. Neeta came outside along with Reet. Raghav was facing the other side when Neeta hugged him. It was an emotional moment for Raghav, but Neeta, upon seeing Raghav’s face, refused to have any connection with him. She told them that she had only one son and that was Rohit. Unnati and Raghav got upset and walked away. Reet was angry at Neeta’s behaviour. Sharda made Reet promise never to try and unite Neeta with her kids. At home, Raghav slit his wrist to remove the blood of his mother that was inside him. Reet forced him to the bed and did his first aid. Raghav was pained with the fact that Neeta had another son. The next morning, Reet danced around and made a cake too, to cheer up a sad Raghav. However, the cake ended up falling on Raghav’s face, ruining the moment. Raghav and Reet had a close moment after which Raghav asked Reet to come with him for a dinner date. Reet agreed and was happy. However, Viren pushed Reet inside the water tank and let the water flow open. Reet struggled inside the water, while Raghav waited at the date premise and came home upset. He was shocked to not find Reet anywhere. He was also sure of Reet being at home, as her purse was at home. Raghav doubted when he got to know of the water having a pink colour. On seeing Reet inside the water tank, Raghav panicked and jumped inside and got her out. Raghav revived Reet. Raghav was at his construction site when the building under construction fell, injuring many and killing many people. Raghav was shocked and tried as much to help the injured. Reet too came there and took Raghav home. Raghav was arrested by the police. Reet vowed to find the truth.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with the Mahila Mandal finding a gunny sack bag outside Bhide’s house. They got to know that Bhide and Madhavi had gone to a temple. They asked Popatlal to look into the bag. He touched it and since he was poked by a sharp object, they got scared and called Chulbul Pandey. The police team appeared with the sniffer dog. But the dog did not detect anything harmful. When they opened the bag, it was a bag full of jackfruits sent by Bhide’s uncle. Bhide and Madhvi distributed them among the ladies of the society and asked them to cook delicacies. Later, Bhide and Madhvi were shocked to see the same jackfruits in Sarita’s cart. Soon, they got to know that the ladies had given it to Sunita to cut the fruits. Bhide organized a jackfruit feast in the clubhouse and all of them had fun. Jethalal was happy that his shop Gada Electronics had a good profitable run in the year.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Adit getting to know about the demise of his father. He was heartbroken and blamed Mangal for the loss. Even Kusum had a heart attack, which forced Adit to sign the divorce papers and send Mangal out of the house. Mangal could not take her kids as they refused to go with her. Mangal moved out of the house and started her new journey. Saumya hid the fact that Adit and Mangal were not divorced, as the papers got burnt. She wanted to attain a position of respect in society, so she started her business with her partner Kapil. Radha dominated Jia in the Nigam house and soon was seen ousting Jia from the house.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak’s court case starting. Jhanak stood her ground and acted bravely to expose Srishti’s acts. Jhanak succeeded in proving to the court that she was innocent. Bipasha sent Jhanak out with Chirag, wherein Jhanak got trapped in a weird situation. Aniruddh tried searching for Jhanak. Aniruddh was shocked to see Jhanak dancing at a bar. He tried to stop her when they got into a fight. Aniruddh rescued Jhanak from the problem at the bar. He later exposed Bipasha’s game plan against Jhanak. Aniruddh expressed his love for Jhanak and wished to live with her.

