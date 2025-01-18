Shailesh Lodha Breaks Silence On TMKOC Exit: “I Have Responsibility Of My Self-respect”

Shailesh Lodha needs no introduction! The man who won hearts for years with hus titular character Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in 2022, the actor left the show due to some reasons. While there have been many speculations that he left the show due to pending dues and other reasons but today the actor broke silence on this topic revealing the true reason behind his exit.

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, a YouTube channel, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha revealed the true reason behind his exit from the popular comedy show. When he was asked about how the audience would feel knowing that the person they have been seeing for these years will not be seen on screen anymore after 3500 episodes, Shailesh said, “So first of all, I don’t have any misunderstanding that if I’m not there, then things will not happen. This type of misunderstanding I never had, have, or will have. I have said this at the start: no one is indispensable in this world.”

Further, Shailesh highlighted, “There is no misunderstanding that if this will be not there, then this will not happen. In television, who comes to protect? Does anyone come to your home? No, no, sir, not this face, but this face only we want; there is no protest. Lakhs of people’s love responsibilities are on your shoulders, but only I have responsibility of my self-respect. So in one situation, there is responsibility of thousands of people’s love on you, there is love for crores of people, and there are lots of people with you, but your self-respect is the responsibility only you have. I think all the answers are in this one statement.”