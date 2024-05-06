Shivangi Joshi Gifts Expensive Car To Her Mother Celebrating ‘Mother’s Day,’ Checkout Price

Shivangi Joshi is the heartthrob of the town. She has been in the headlines for her rumored relationship with Kushal Tandon. However, Shivangi and Kushal cleared the rumours and expressed their disappointment with fake news. Today, Shivangi is making headlines for a heartwarming gesture-she’s shown her love for her mother by gifting her a brand new car, just in time for ‘ Mother’s Day’.

On her Instagram handle, Shivangi treated her fans with glimpses of her new car, where she can be seen posing with her mother and father. Shivangi wore a tangerine top with a black dungaree to welcome her mother’s new car. In the images, the actress smiles as she welcomes the new member of her family.

The other photo shows a photo frame featuring Shivangi Joshi with her parents and the new car. While in the video, the actress highlights the beautiful moments with her family as she welcomes the vehicle.

Lastly, Shivangi Joshi wished her mother, Yashoda Joshi, and said, “Congratulations.” Further, she also asks her mother about her feelings about the new car, to which she replies with, ‘Bahot Achaa.”.

Shivangi Joshi purchased a brand new Hyundai Creta N Line, which cost a whopping 16.82 lakhs to 20.45 lakhs. The brand-new white car looks attractive, and the video of Yashoda Joshi driving shows her excitement and love.