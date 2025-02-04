Shivangi Joshi no longer part of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show; Is Pranali Rathod being reconsidered opposite Harshad Chopda?

Sony TV is planning a big launch with regards to Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming love story!! As we know, Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi were locked to play the leads in the show. However, new developments happened as a result of which Karan and Divyanka were replaced by popular actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. As we know, Harshad and Shivangi were part of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as part of different generation leads in the show. However, now, there is a new development, which has led to Shivangi Joshi moving out of the show.

Yes, Shivangi is no longer part of the project. There have been back-and-forth developments regarding the launch time of the show. The channel and production house had thoughts of launching the show post IPL 2025. However, the latest news is that the think tank is contemplating an earlier launch.

While the new developments are happening in the show, there is a strong buzz of Pranali Rathod being reconsidered to play the lead opposite Harshad Chopda.

As per a reliable source, “Though there is no confirmation as of now, talks are happening with Pranali right now.”

As we know, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have been a Hit Jodi, courtesy of their magical onscreen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Do you want Harshad and Pranali to join forces again?

Only time will tell.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.