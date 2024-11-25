Shivangi Joshi on what limit she went through for a person she loved

Actress Shivangi Joshi recently shared a personal memory from her school days during a roundtable conversation with fellow television actresses associated with Director’s Kut shows. The group discussed various topics, including their experiences on and off-screen.

Shivangi recalled an incident from the 10th standard, revealing she had a crush on someone during that time. She mentioned that she would often volunteer to do his homework along with her own, prioritizing his assignments to ensure they were completed. At times, this meant her own homework would remain unfinished, but she didn’t mind.

The memory offered a glimpse into Shivangi’s younger self and her willingness to help someone she cared about.

In recent times, Shivangi has been linked to actor Kushal Tandon, with rumors suggesting they are in a relationship. While neither has confirmed the speculation, their public appearances and interactions have caught the attention of fans.

The roundtable conversation also showcased Shivangi’s interactions with other actresses, as they exchanged personal stories and professional experiences. Known for her roles in television, Shivangi’s stories provide a relatable connection for her audience.

Her school memories added a personal touch to the discussion, while fans continue to speculate about her current personal life and her rumored relationship with Kushal Tandon. For now, Shivangi remains focused on sharing moments from her life and career, keeping her followers engaged.