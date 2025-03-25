Shivangi Joshi Shares Exciting Secret From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, Check Full Details

Finally, the wait is over for Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s fans. The new pair is winning hearts with the first glimpse of them in the latest promo from the upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season. In the promo, Harshad and Shivangi are shown as a married couple, and their chemistry has already surpassed fans’ expectations.

The promo introduces Harshad as Rishab in a new look with a long hairstyle, while his casual attire makes him look decent. At the same time, Shivangi portrays the character of Bhagyashree and looks the cutest in casuals with specs, mangalsutra, and bindi. The couple has come for shopping, where Harshad picks a dress for Shivangi, which she likes but complains about the size as she thinks she is thinner. Harshad changed the medium label to small and handed the dress to her to try it. Shivangi’s character loves the attire; however, on their way home, she finds Harshad’s efforts for her. As both burst out laughing, this hints at their happily forever married life.

Sharing their excitement and anticipation, Harshad and Shivangi hope that the audience will like the show and that they think it is not a bad show. At the same time, Shivangi shared a secret, highlighting that the audience will get to know how Harshad’s character Rishab masters the happy married life secret. With the promo release, fans eagerly await ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season.’

Bade Acche Lagte Hain is a cult show by Ekta Kapoor. In the first season, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were the leads, and in the second season, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were the leads. Both seasons were super successful.