Shivangi Joshi Supports Boyfriend Kushal Tandon’s New Venture With Heartfelt Cheers

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are the newest love birds in town. After months of dating, the actor confirmed the rumors, making his relationship with Barsaatein—Ek Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Shivangi official. Though we miss seeing them together, their cute gestures for each other through social media hint at their adorable bond and infinite love. Once again, a similar stance happened when Shivangi extended her support to boyfriend Kushal as he is all set for a new venture.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shivangi shared a collage photo featuring a chocolate strawberry mouse and other dessert gifts with an invitation from her boyfriend, Kushal. The actor is beginning his new venture with a grand launch of his clubhouse, Abrooz. Yes, actor Kushal Tandon is turning into an entrepreneur with his new restaurant in town.

Kushal Tandon has Karan Arora as a partner for his new venture, which is scheduled to launch on 11 January 2025. The most important thing is that the clubhouse is not in Mumbai but in Gurugram, Haryana. The actor invited Shivangi with her family, and the actress extended her support for her boyfriend’s new venture with heartfelt cheers in her text, saying, “Wishing you all the success for this incredible venture! @therealkushaltandon @abrroozgurgaon.” Shivangi is undoubtedly excited about Kushal’s new journey.

Kushal has also invited other friends from the industry, including Shaheer Sheikh, Vindu Dara Singh, Mrunal Thakur, and his ex-girlfriend Gauhar Khan.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi Blossoms in Chic Floral Pants During Dubai Adventure