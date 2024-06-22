Shocking! Mangal Lakshmi Fame Deepika Singh Suffers Injury On Set As Plywood Falls

It seems everything is not well with popular TV actress Deepika Singh, who has once again been injured while shooting for her show Mangal Lakshmi. A few days ago, she suffered an eye injury, and now her upper back is. Reportedly, the actress got hurt because a plywood fell on her.

As per ETimes, Deepika was shooting a sequence where she was getting felicitated. While shooting the scene, a huge and heavy plywood board behind her fell, hurting the actress. Because of the strong wind, the plywood fell on her back, hurting the actress very badly, and she screamed out of pain. However, the actress didn’t give up and continued shooting. Later, the condition deteriorated, and the neighbor set helped with an ice pack.

After the ice pack’s effect, Deepika felt better and continued shooting. However, the pain became unbearable after some time, and she was sent home. The incident took place on June 19, 2024.

Deepika Singh is currently portraying the role of ‘Mangal’ in the show Mangal Lakshmi. She rose to fame with her stint in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Earlier, she suffered an eye injury. She sustained a blood clot in her eye while shooting, but she continued working as it was an important sequence. We wish the actress a speedy recovery and good health.