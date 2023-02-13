Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani are one of the most controversial and infamous couples that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been together for quite some time and before trouble hit their paradise, the two of them have been happy and together for quite a long time ladies and gentlemen. The two of them recently had a huge tiff. From Rakhi Sawant accusing Adil Khan of having an extra-marital affair to the other important accusations, we have heard so much coming from her end.

So, what’s the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani? Well, as per reports in News18, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan has been accused of raping an Iranian woman. The Mysuru Police have registered an FIR against him. As per the complaint filed by her, Adil Khan was allegedly living with her for as long as three years.

