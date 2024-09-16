Shraddha Arya confirms that she is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for actor Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nangia as the couple went on to confirm in an adorable post recently that they are expecting their first child. That’s right. Arya shared a lovely video and rather unique one too recently as she went on to make sure to have a lot of detailing in it but also captioned it and confirmed, “We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed.”

As seen in the video, Arya put a mirror decorated with flowers alongside it and there was a pregnancy test lying just near the mirror. The camera was placed in a way that it can capture the the mirror reflection, and as soon as the video begins, Arya enters the frame along with her husband, Rahul Nangia and the duo romantically do a twirl of dance while resting each other’s heads ending the video. Arya’s baby bump is visible in the footage. This entire setting looked dreamier than it is owing to it being on a beach and the romantic seashore waves made it better.

For the uninitated, Arya married Nangia back in November 2021 in a closed ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. Nangia is a naval officer based in Delhi. When it comes to Arya, she continues to be the long-running Zee TV show, Kundali Bhagya.