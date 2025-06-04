Shraddha Arya Enjoys Day Out With Her Besties, Celebrates 6 Months Of Her Twin Babies

Shraddha Arya is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite. The actress has worked in several shows, but her character of Preeta stays in the hearts of people, which is why the makers brought her back on-screen with Kumkum Bhagya. The diva is spending some quality time with her loved ones today.

As Shraddha has resumed work, it has become increasingly difficult to balance work and personal life, especially as a mother. However, amidst her busy schedule, the actress took some time off to spend with her best friends and her twin babies. The actress planned a short day out with her sister, Divya Arya, and her friend, Eashna Bhambri. Wearing a sizzling white swimsuit teamed with a white shirt, Shraddha looked super gorgeous.

However, her photo with one of her little babies on her thighs as she adored her kid turned out to be the best picture of mother and child on the internet. The actress hid her baby’s face with a heart emoji. From clicking selfies with her best friends to posing for the camera with her babies, the actress looked stunning and totally in the mood for relaxation.

As a mother, it’s not easy to balance work and family life, but Shraddha is doing it like a pro, taking time off to spend with her kids. Not just that, the actress is also celebrating her twin babies Siya and Shaurya’s 6 month birthday and shared a cute sneak peek on her Instagram handle.

