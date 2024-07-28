Shraddha Arya Parties With Kundali Bhagya Team, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti Celebrates 1000 Episodes

Ekta Kapoor’s shows Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kumkum Bhagya have become the top shows on Indian television over the years. With the amazing cast, gripping storylines, and major leaps, the shows keep audiences’ on the edge of their seats. And to celebrate the success of all the Bhagya shows, the producer organised a party last night where Shraddha Arya posed with her team members while Rohit Suchanti celebrated the completion on 1000 episodes of his show.

Shraddha Arya’s Night Party With Kundali Bhagya Team

On her Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of photos showcasing the insights from last night’s celebration party. In the photos, the actress posed candidly with her co-stars Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, Baseer Ali, Mrinal Navell, Shalini Mahal, and the producer Ekta Kapoor. All the photos are a glimpse of the team’s fun time together, which also highlights their quirky bond in real life. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, “Moments that we live and work for… It was beyond Heartwarming, rather Exhilarating to get together with the entire BHAGYA family of @balajitelefilmslimited & @zeetv to celebrate each of the Bhagya’s unique Success!!!! @ektarkapoor, We Love You With Our Whole Heart! #Kundali Bhagya #Kumkum Bhagya #BhagyaLaxmi.”

Rohit Suchanti’s Celebration For Bhagya Lakshmi Completing 1000 Episodes Mark

On his Instagram handle, Rohit also shared the photos from the ‘Bhagya’ shows celebration. The actor posed with all his cast members, including his on-screen wife, Aishwarya Khare. He also posed with the producer Ekta Kapoor and ex-cast members of the show. These night party photos are a treat to the eyes. Expressing his feelings and celebrating Bhagya Lakshmi crossing the 1000 episodes mark, the actor wrote, “What a beautiful night it was celebrating @balajitelefilmslimited, and the success of all the Bhagya shows. Thank you @ektarkapoor for being the most beautiful Host BHAGYALAKSHMI COMPLETES 1000 episodes @beinganilnagpal love you the best.”