Shraddha Arya Unveils Her Twin Babies’ Names With Adorable Ghibli-Themed Photos!

Shraddha Arya is a well-known TV star in the town. She is known for her appearance in the show Kundali Bhagya, which she left after the delivery of her twin babies. The actress embraced motherhood last year in November 2024. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses of her twin baby girl and baby boy but never exposed their faces or their names. Now, after a few months of birth, the actress has unveiled the names of her twin babies.

To make her babies’ name announcement extra special, Shraddha picked up the trend of Ghibli images. She created Ghibli photos of her baby boy and baby girl and also shared adorable glimpses of the family portrait featuring the actress with husband Rahul Nagal and her twin babies. However, in the caption, the actress introduces her baby boy as Shaurya and her baby girl as Siya. This turned out to be joyous news for fans and well-wishers.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Meet our two tiny Tornadoes, SHAURYA & SIYA. TWINS :), cuz’ Life was too peaceful, one just wouldn’t be chaotic enough.'” However, one cannot stop gushing over the animated pictures of the little bundle of joys. Stars from Ruhi Chaturvedi, Supriya Shukla, and Vinny Arora expressed their happiness with emoticons.

Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal in November 2021. After almost three years, the couple became parents in 2024.