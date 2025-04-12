Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama Completes Its Century of Brilliance!

Sony SAB‘s much-loved family entertainer, Tenali Rama, celebrates a significant milestone as it completes 100 episodes. Since its launch, Tenali Rama has captivated audiences across age groups with its unique blend of wit and wisdom and continues to entertain with its engaging narratives and witty take on life in the kingdom of Vijayanagar.

The show follows the journey of the legendary scholar and poet Tenali Rama, portrayed by Krishna Bharadwaj. Tenali Rama uses his sharp intellect and presence of mind to solve tricky situations in the court of King Krishnadevaraya. Each episode brings a new challenge, and Tenali Rama finds ingenious ways to resolve the trickiest of situations—often with a meaningful message woven in.

Speaking about this milestone, Krishna Bharadwaj, as Tenali, said, “I still remember the first day I stepped onto the set, and this time Tenali wasn’t just about quick wit and quirky comebacks. Throughout 100 episodes, he’s grown into someone who uses his strength and wisdom to save the kingdom and its people from danger and not just solve daily cases. Whether outsmarting enemies or physically stepping into danger to protect others, this Tenali has depth and grit. It’s been such a joy to explore this layered version of him—and honestly, I think he’s surprised even me a few times!”

Stay tuned and watch Tenali Rama every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM, only on Sony SAB.