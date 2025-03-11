Sony TV Brings Back Another Iconic Show Mere Sai – Vineet Raina To Portray Sai Baba!

As several shows and films have been re-released recently, the iconic historical drama on Sony TV is all set to return with a second season. Mere Sai—Shraddha Aur Saburi was one of the longest-running shows on the channel. Now, after almost two years, the show is finally returning with a new season. The interesting part is that well-known actor Vineet Raina will portray the role of the lead character, Sai Baba.

On Monday, 10 March, Sony TV released the show’s promo, in which Vineet is seen making his entry, delighting the people around him and anticipating fans for the new season. The caption hints at the new learnings and values the show has returned to teach: “Unhe jitna bhi jano kam hai, isiliye Sai ka fir se aapke jivan me aagman hai.”

However, Mere Sai has been revised to Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, which will air on-screen soon, as the release date of the show has yet to be revealed. The show is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar under Dashami Creations’ production house.

Season 1—Mere Sai was released in September 2017 and ended in July 2023. It had a successful run on the Sony Entertainment Television channel for almost six years.

Vineet Raina has appeared in shows like Maayka, Sanyasi, Lapataganj – Ek Baar Phir, Udaan, Begusarai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others.

For further details about the show and plot, stay tuned with us.