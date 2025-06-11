Star Plus Show Advocate Anjali Awasthi To Off-air In August, Reports

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, the Star Plus show produced by Blues Production, has been in the headlines lately due to off-air rumors. According to media reports, the show was supposed to go off-air in June; however, according to the latest updates, it seems the final episode has been shifted for a couple of months.

According to reports by Telly Tadka, Advocate Anjali Awasthi is likely to air its final episode in the month of August. With the fresh storyline of an ambitious and fearless girl named Anjali, who wishes to become a successful lawyer, and her struggles to become Advocate Anjali Awasthi, the show won hearts. The unique storyline and background made the show everyone’s favorite, but it is said the show failed to maintain its charm with the changing dynamics in the television world.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of the Star Plus show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, decided to end the show due to the show’s dipping TVR on the TRP rating chart. The show started in August 2024 and may go off-air before completing its first year. Actress Shritama Mitra, well known for her Bengali stints, marked her debut in Hindi television with this show.

Shritama has appeared in shows like Uma and Mon Dite Chai and others.

Although the show’s viewership has decreased, it continues to air at 8:30 p.m. in prime time. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how the makers conclude Advocate Anjali Awasthi’s story in the show.