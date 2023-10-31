Television | News

Swati Chitnis bids adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after seven years; says, 'Glad to have my last scene with Akshara'

Swati Chitnis the talented veteran actress is all set to exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She talks about being in the show for many years, and exiting it now.

31 Oct,2023 12:20:48
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular and long-running show on Star Plus is headed for a generation leap. It will be the show’s fourth generation making its way in, with a fresh new storyline and love story. Present leads Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will make way for Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the new leads of the show. It is believed as per media reports, that the Birla family will no longer be part of the new story. It will be the Goenkas who will take forward the story. It is also believed that while a few in the Birla family will continue to be part of the show, a few will not be part of the story ahead. Veteran actress Swati Chitnis who has had a long seven-year run with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will mark her exit from the show.

Swati Chitnis who was the Badi Dadi to Naira, played a very vital part in the story of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). She was also a strong pillar in the love story of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Now with Swati Chitnis bidding adieu to the show and the role that she has played for years, she talks about the great stint she has had and wishes the younger cast all the luck.

She said, “It was quite an emotional moment for me. I’ve been associated with the show for seven long years. It had to be emotional, however, I tried to not express my emotions that much (laughs). I am so glad to have my last scene with Akshu (Pranali Rathod). It was just me and Pranali in the scene and it came out beautifully. Pranali is a darling. She is like my real granddaughter. I adore her a lot.”

The actress said, “I’m very grateful to Rajan Shahi for all the love that I’ve received so far. He called me right before I was heading for my last scene. He appreciated my work and stated that the team would miss me. It was such a beautiful gesture. It has been seven unforgettable years of my life.”

She said, “Well, isn’t it too much for a Dadi to be in the show for so long? (laughs). Initially, the character was so important. It was always about Dadi, Karthik, and Naira. I feel the character has been quite utilized on the show. As they say, every good thing comes to an end, one should accept it and move on. However, it hasn’t sunk yet that I’m no longer a part of the show. I have no qualms and have the highest regard for the makers of the show.”

Best of luck for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in its new phase!!

