Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, denied rumors of his quitting the show.

Fake rumors have become a topic of concern, especially for actors. Many stars have expressed their opinions about fake rumors and how they affect them now. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who is famous for portraying Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show, expressed his disappointment over rumors of him quitting the show, creating a buzz.

On Tuesday, 27 August, Mandar took to his Instagram and quashed the rumors of him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor advised his fans not to believe in such rumors and also his disappointment over such new portals.

The video started with Mandar greeting his viewers and wishing them Happy Janmashtami. The actor then highlighted that this video was made for a different purpose and that a shocking incident came into the limelight with the help of his wife, Snehal.

Mandar further showed his phone screen featuring a video on a Youtube channel named Bollywood Top, stating that he is also leaving the show after Kush Shah left and that Disha Vakani will not return. Not only that, there were statements like Mandar exposing the full truth behind the scenes. The actor expressed surprise and disappointment at how people use social media. He revealed that the video’s thumbnail image is from a live session after the show completed 16 years ago, and that’s how social media is manipulating people.

In his long caption, Mandar requested that people stay alert from such fake rumors: “Guys please do not believe in rumours..and please do not spread it..TMKOC show have been entertaining all of you since 2008 and it will continue the same in coming years..just wanted to convey the truth so posted this reel lots of gratitude and lots of love..#tmkoc #genuine #gratitude #love”