TRP Ratings 28 November 2024: Anupamaa Regains Top Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Udne Ki Aasha Share Joint 2nd Spot

The Week 47 of the year 2024 has been released today, 28 November. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. The noticeable change that we observed from last week is the change in the No. 1 show. Anupamaa (Star Plus) has yet again regained its No. 1 position with a TVR of 2.4 this week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) which stood tall as the No. 1 show has to move back to its 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shares the 2nd spot with Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) which also secures a TVR of 2.3. Jhanak (Star Plus) and Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) secure the joint 3rd spot with a TVR of 2.1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) follows next with a TVR of 2.0.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) holds the next spot with a TVR of 1.8. Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi is the next with a TVR of 1.7. Parineetii and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) are at 1.6 TVR, followed by Megha Barsenge (Colors), Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) and Durga (Colors) at 1.4 TVR. Bigg Boss (Colors) see a slight increase and secures a TVR of 1.4. Mera Balam Thanedaar (Colors) sees a dip and settles at 1.3 TVR.

New show on Zee TV Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile continues to impress with a TVR of 1.2. Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya (all Zee TV) and Suman Indori (Colors) also secure a TVR of 1.2.

Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus) is at at 1.1 TVR along with Indian Idol (Sony TV) and Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV). Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) and Vasudha (Zee TV) have a TVR of 1.0. New show Deewaniyat (Star Plus) gets 0.7 TVR.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week? The fight for the top slot is sure to see more and more twists in the coming weeks!!