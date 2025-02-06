TRP Ratings 6 February: Anupamaa Holds On To The Top Slot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jumps to 2nd Spot; Laughter Chefs Opens Big

The year 2025 has started to give new surprises and shocks with regards to the ups and downs of TV shows. The ratings released today, Week 4 of 2025, 6 February 2025 give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) holds on to the No 1 spot across GECs with a TVR of 2.4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), which took a generation leap last week, has bounced back to take the No 2 spot along with Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) with a TVR of 2.3. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) stand joint at the next spot with a TVR of 2.1. Colors gets its right with the second season of the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, as it opens big with a TVR of 1.9.

Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) takes the next spot with a TVR of 1.8 along with Star Plus’ Jhanak. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) has seen a drop with its TVR being 1.7. Colors’ Parineetii is the next with a TVR of 1.6. Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) which recently took a leap sees a rise in TVR with it securing 1.5.

Colors’ shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Megha Barsenge secure a TVR of 1.4. Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus) has a TVR of 1.3.

Newly launched show on Colors, Ram Bhavan opens at 1.3. Star Plus’ new show Pocket Mein Aasman opens at 1.2 TVR along with Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. Suman Indori (Colors), Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) and Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.1.

Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Vasudha has a TVR of 1.0. Colors’ other reality show Celebrity Masterchef does not have a good opening TVR and has to be content with 0.6.

Which are your favourite shows? Which are the new launches you are eyeing to do well?