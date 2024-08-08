TRP Ratings 8 August 2024: Anupamaa And Jhanak Take Top 2 Slots; Udne Ki Aasha And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Share 3rd Slot; Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Opens Well

Television shows across GECS are giving tough competition. A lot of new launches on TV are doing well. However, it is the long-running shows that have been reigning on the ratings chart. Today’s ratings (8 August 2024) have come out, and we at IWMBuzz.com give you a detailed report on the ratings that have come out today. Anupamaa the Star Plus show, produced by Rajan Shahi stands tall as the No. 1 show with a TVR of 2.4. Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay is the No. 2 show of 2.2 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions is the No 3 show with a TVR of 2.1.

Joining Udne Ki Aasha at No 3 spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Rajan Shahi Star Plus show. Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is the No. 4 show, with 2.0 TVR.

The newly launched Colors show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has opened to a good TVR of 1.7 which is followed by Colors’ reality show Laughter Chefs which continues to do well with 1.6 TVR.

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) has a TVR of 1.6, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) which has a TVR of 1.5. Other shows with a TVR of 1.5 include Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors), Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Mangal Lakshmi and Parineetii (Colors).

Which are the shows that you are rooting for in the coming week?