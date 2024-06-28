TV News: Shivangi Joshi’s New Project BTS, Ashnoor Kaur’s Glamorous Photoshoot To Erica Fernandes’s No-makeup Glow

Popular television stars made headlines today, from Shivangi Joshi sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from her new project, Ashnoor Kaur’s glamorous photo shoot in a stunning co-ordinate set, to Erica Fernandes stealing hearts with her no-makeup glow. Let’s dive into the full news.

1) Shivangi Joshi Shares BTS Glimpse

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi in her story shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her new project. The actress looks gorgeous in a purple co-ord set, and with a stethoscope, it seems she portrays the role of a doctor in her upcoming show. Holding an umbrella in her hand, Shivangi enjoyed the beauty of the monsoon season. Yesterday, the actress on her story revealed she wrapped up shooting for her upcoming project ‘Couple Goals’ alongside Karan Vahi. Are you excited to see her again on screen?

2) Ashnoor Kaur Shows Her Glamorous Side In Black And Gold

On her Instagram handle, Ashnoor posted photos from her latest photoshoot. The diva wore a strapless crop top with a creative long trail, giving her a trendy touch. The black and gold combination adds an extra dose of sophistication. She pairs her look with a leather flared bottom, completing her look. The wet hairstyle, smokey bold eyes, shiny cheeks, and pink lips elevate her appearance. Her fierce attitude and expressions made her look wow. Showcasing her glamorous side, the actress left us spellbound.

3) Erica Fernandes’s No-makeup Glow

Erica never ceases to impress with her beauty. Recently, she dropped a super gorgeous photo showcasing her no-makeup glow. In the photo, the actress looks pretty in a pink hoodie, while her layered hairstyle makes her look amazing. She ditches accessories and makeup, with pink lips flaunting her beautiful smile. In the text, she wrote, “Smile. It just makes things better.”