Twists Of Last Week (17 – 23 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Pari being admitted to the hospital after Babuji fed her with the wrong medicine. The negligence of Pakhi as a mother was crucial in this accident, but Pakhi ended up blaming Babuji for the misfortune. Soon, Adhik stopped Pakhi’s blame game by telling her that he was all ready to drag her to court for Pari’s custody. Adhik advised Anuj and Anupamaa that when they are abundant in love for each other, they should reunite. Vanraj tried to probe further to get proof to stop Tapish from marrying Dimple. Anupamaa got perturbed about it and questioned Vanraj. Anupamaa found out about Shruti’s involvement in bribing the food critic to report the matter that happened at the restaurant to the media and her seniors at work.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Abhira refusing to accept the love of Armaan and claiming that she can never trust him. Armaan vowed to win over her confidence and stayed put outside the house. Abhira passed her LLB exam with distinction, and Armaan and Madhav were happy for Abhira. The younger generation of the Poddar family celebrated the occasion with Abhira. Abhira went too and fro thinking about the love of Armaan. There were riots happening in Udaipur, as a result of which Armaan got stabbed in his chest. Owing to the non-availability of doctors, Abhira nursed his wound and took care of him. After getting better, Armaan promised to wait for Abhira to give her consent. He decided to light a lantern every evening for the sake of their love. Finally, Abhira agreed to accept Armaan’s love. However, Dadisa again played with the love of Armaan and Abhira.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw a big fight with Preeta when she resisted giving the property papers to Anshuman. Finally, she was forced to give it, after which Anshuman threw Preeta from the balcony. While Anshuman and his gang were arrested, Preeta was immediately treated for her injuries. The doctor told the Luthras that she might regain her memory owing to this accident. Rakhi wanted Karan and Preeta to pose as a couple, but Nidhi fought for her place in the house. Karan added more problems to his own life by revealing to Nidhi that Rajveer was his son and brother to Shaurya. Karan was happy when Rajveer refused to take the wealth and wanted love. However, Nidhi continued to brainwash Shaurya. Shaurya was relieved that Preeta had transferred the property in Kavya’s name. Nidhi told Shaurya that the Luthras will never stop praising Preeta. Karan gave more work and projects to Rajveer and this again made Shaurya uncomfortable.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Bagha worrying about Bawri being caught by Jetha. Jetha got to know of Tapu buying a phone for himself from his shop. Tapu proved his worth as he got a prestigious invite to a gaming conference. The society was happy with his achievement and all wanted to go with him. Tapu went to Pune for the conference after being showered by blessings from one and all in the society. Popatlal wanted to teach Bhide a lesson for leaving behind the keys to his bike. He hid Sakharam in the compound to teach Bhide a lesson. Popatlal brought a mysterious guy to the society which made all ponder over his identity. Later, the police came looking for Popatlal.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw over the last week, Anand selling Neelu off to a rich buyer. Anand plotted big and shot at Mansi, thus putting her life in danger. Ganga in his quest for revenge, shot at Anand, but was unsuccessful. In the process, Ganga got shot too. Anand kidnapped Doree and threatened to kill everyone in her family and asked her to sign the property papers. Mansi decided to end Anand’s heinous acts by killing him. Anand pleaded for forgiveness.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, major drama with Angad bringing Gurnoor to the Brar house. Everyone in the house was shocked to see this Sahiba look-alike. Gurnoor realized how similar she was in her look to Sahiba, when she saw Sahiba’s portrait in the house. Manbeer, however, refused to agree to Angad’s decision to keep Gurnoor in the house. However, Angad’s request forced Manbeer to allow Gurnoor’s stay. But Manbeer got a call that Gurnoor was a terrorist and this prompted her to throw Gurnoor out. Akeer wanted Gurnoor back, and Angad brought her back and cited a lack of evidence to prove what Manbeer was saying.

