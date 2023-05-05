ADVERTISEMENT
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree

Zee TV's Maitree will see an important entry and a new time slot. Actor Samarth Jurel will enter the show and into the life of Maitree.

Samarth Jurel who was last seen in the role of Nikhil Kapoor in Colors’ Udaariyaan will be the new man in Maitree’s life. Yes, the Zee TV show Maitree produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions will introduce a new character, Harsh which will be played by Samarth. Samarth was recently seen in Colors’ Bekaboo.

As per a reliable source, “Harsh will be a good samaritan, a flamboyant young boy who will have a connect with Maitree. He will enter Maitree’s life and is slated to be the new man in her life.”

Also, the show Maitree will see a time change. It will be moved to the 6.30 PM slot from 8 May. Presently, Maitree airs at the 7 PM slot.

A source tells us, “8 May will bring in a new time slot as well as this new entry in Maitree.”

As we know, Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh in the titular role of Maitree. Namish Taneja and Bhaweeka Choudhary too play leads.

Are you excited for this new development in Maitree? How will Maitree’s life get impacted with the entry of Harsh?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

