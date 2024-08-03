[Video] Shagun Pandey And Shruti Choudhary Celebrate 150 Episodes Of Mera Balam Thanedaar

In a significant milestone for the popular television show Mera Balam Thanedaar, the cast and crew celebrate the achievement of 150 episodes with much fanfare on social media. Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary, two of the show’s lead actors, took center stage to mark the occasion with heartfelt speeches and expressions of gratitude.

Shagun Pandey And Shruti Choudhary’s Speech On Celebrations-

Shangun Pandey’s Celebration Speech

Shagun Pandey, known for his role in the show, took a moment to express his gratitude to the fans and the team behind Mera Balam Thanedaar. In his speech, Shagun reflected on the show’s journey and its growth since its inception. He said, “I’m very happy and very nice moment, 150 episodes completed. Iska aage toh, me toh 1500 dekh raha hu, aur mere liye sab se jyada Khushi ki baat hai ki, me mere parivaar ke saath doobara kaam karne ka mauka mila hai mujhe. Jahan meri family hai, ye sab mere log hai.”

“Inko ke saath mujhe kaam karne ka mauka mila hai iss show pe and as Veer kar paa raha hu is because of the cast members. I’m very happy, very grateful aur sabse khubsurat baat ki ye set bohot positive set hai aur main aap sabse Bohot pyaar karta hu aur 1500 leke jaayenge saath milke hum isko kheechkar.”

Shruti Choudhary’s Celebration Speech

Shruti Choudhary, another key actor in the show, also shared her thoughts during the celebration. The lead actress said that, “Well, iss time me bohot speechless hu aur I’m very grateful for the show. Well I hope ki hum 150 se 1500 episodes kare aur aage Aisehi badhte rahe.”

About Mera Balam Thanedaar Series

Mera Balam Thanedaar is a television drama series produce by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It stars Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary as the main leads and premieres on Colors TV.