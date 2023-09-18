Television | News

Shivangi Joshi is a highly acclaimed Indian television actress known for her remarkable talent and captivating on-screen presence. She gained widespread recognition and a massive fan following for her portrayal of Naira Singhania in the popular television series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her portrayal of Naira, a strong-willed and endearing character, earned her numerous awards and accolades.

Shivangi has also showcased her versatility by taking on diverse roles in various TV shows, including “Begusarai” and “Beintehaa.” With her exceptional acting skills and charm, Shivangi Joshi continues to be a beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

Shivangi Joshi is currently heating up the screens as she dives into the world of “Barsatein.” The talented actress has been hard at work, and recently, director Muskan Bajaj gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes with an unseen video. In this exclusive BTS clip, Shivangi Joshi looks nothing short of divine, dressed in a lovely lavender ethnic salwar suit. With her sleek, straight hair, minimal makeup, and stunning jhumkas, she effortlessly exudes grace and elegance.

But here’s the twist in the tale – the jungle is her backdrop! Yes, you read that right. Shivangi Joshi is slaying the fashion game right in the heart of the wild. Muskan Bajaj, the director cheekily mentioned that Shivangi might be a tad tired from all the jungle adventures.

Well, who wouldn’t be after being the epitome of elegance in the midst of nature’s chaos? Shivangi Joshi, you truly are a force of fashion in the wilderness!