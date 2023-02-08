Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial and infamous names in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress and performing artiste started becoming a sensation immediately after the grand success of her performances as a dancer and well, we have loved it. Over the years, Rakhi Sawant has been a part of several item songs and dance numbers and in all of it, she’s done her best to retain herself as a part of the entertainment space. Off-late, Rakhi Sawant has been in the news and limelight for her tiff with husband Adil Khan Durrani. The actress has so far made several allegations against him.

Reports in the media revealed that Adil got arrested by the Mumbai Police as well after a complaint by Rakhi. And now, guess what ladies and gentlemen? In a new video that’s now going viral all over social media platforms, Rakhi Sawant is seen crying and breaking down emotionally outside the police station. See the full video below –

https://youtu.be/X1QWCRdQwV4

