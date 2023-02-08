Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani are one of the most controversial and infamous couples that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them apparently fell in love with each other when they got to know each other and ever since then, they have never really shied away from showing their love and affection to everyone in public. From celebrating special occasions together to eventually making appearances in front of the paparazzi all the time as a couple, they do it all and for real.

Off-late, their relationship has suffered from a bit of obstacles and issues and even that’s for everyone to see. It all started when Rakhi Sawant made several accusations against Adil Khan Durrani about allegedly having an affair outside their marriage. Soon, she even registered a complaint against him and got him arrested. And now, guess what? Adil Khan Durrani has been produced in front of the court today for hearing of the case. The video of the same is going viral everywhere. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, hey folks? What’s your take on this big update ladies and gentlemen? What do you all think will eventually be the outcome of the case? Whom are you all actually supporting between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani in the matter? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com